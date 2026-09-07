Tamil Nadu: Members of PwD bodies protest for hike in monthly assistance to Rs 6,000

In the city, over 200 protesters gathered at the Commissionerate for the Welfare of the Differently Abled.

According to official data, Tamil Nadu has around 14 lakh persons with disabilities, of whom over 9 lakh receive monthly financial assistance from the government. Until 2022, the assistance stood at Rs 1,000 for those with disability below 75 per cent and Rs 1,500 for those above the threshold. Following sustained demands and protests, the government increased the assistance by Rs 500 for both categories in 2022.

However, TARATDAC said the current assistance remained inadequate and comparatively lower than that provided in several other states and union territories. Monthly assistance is reportedly above Rs 4,000 in Delhi, Haryana and Telangana, while Puducherry provides Rs 5,500. In Andhra Pradesh, the assistance ranges from Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000 depending on the extent of disability.