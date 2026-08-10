Tamil Nadu: MBBS cut-offs expected to rise, counselling to begin on August 13

The cut-off for MBBS seats in private medical colleges under the government quota is also expected to rise by up to 23 marks under the 7.% reservation. For students seeking admission to private medical colleges under the 7.5% quota, the increase is expected to be up to 50 marks.

A total of 9,999 MBBS seats will be filled through state counselling this year, including 5,600 seats in government medical colleges and 4,005 in private medical colleges. The State has added around 850 MBBS seats compared to last year, despite the loss of seats following three medical colleges being granted deemed university status. Around 2,000 BDS seats will be filled through counselling, about 200 fewer than last year.

Under the 7.5% reservation for government school students, 537 MBBS and 104 BDS seats (641 total) will be available. M Dinesh of Nagapattinam topped the category with 599 NEET marks, followed by Dharanish BS of Salem and Rajesh R of Pudukkottai, both with 595 marks.