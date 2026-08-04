Tamil Nadu may scrap trimester system for Classes 6, 7

Currently, the school textbooks under the State syllabus are given in three terms for Classes 1 to 5. And, as usual for classes 9 to 12, the textbooks are common throughout the year.

Meanwhile, the school textbooks for Classes 1 to 3 are set to go for printing in a few days. The department officials say the preparations for the same are under way and arrangements are being made to ensure the textbooks for the new term for the elementary classes are ready after the holidays. The first term, which started in June, will wrap up in September.

“As there was a change in syllabus for elementary classes, textbooks for Classes 1 to 3 took some time, which might have resulted in the delay of printing textbooks. However, we have swiftly initiated the process for printing, which is currently in the final approval stage,” added a department source.