Tamil Nadu may scrap trimester system for Classes 6, 7

CHENNAI: Classes 6 and 7 will receive one textbook per subject from the next academic year 2027-28, in contrast to the current system of different books per term, thus moving away from the trimester system.
“The decision to make a single textbook is still under discussion and not consulted with many, including teachers and staff. However, there are rumours that Classes 6 and 7 will have the same textbooks throughout the year from next academic year,” said a school education department source.
However, this is not the first time such a decision was taken, say department staff. “Almost three academic years ago, the textbooks for Class 8 were made one, moving from the trimester system. During that time too, no one was informed,” added the source.
Currently, the school textbooks under the State syllabus are given in three terms for Classes 1 to 5. And, as usual for classes 9 to 12, the textbooks are common throughout the year.
Meanwhile, the school textbooks for Classes 1 to 3 are set to go for printing in a few days. The department officials say the preparations for the same are under way and arrangements are being made to ensure the textbooks for the new term for the elementary classes are ready after the holidays. The first term, which started in June, will wrap up in September.
“As there was a change in syllabus for elementary classes, textbooks for Classes 1 to 3 took some time, which might have resulted in the delay of printing textbooks. However, we have swiftly initiated the process for printing, which is currently in the final approval stage,” added a department source.