Tamil Nadu may raise Arts & Science seats by 20%; last date for registration extended to May 24

CHENNAI: With over 2.2 lakh students enrolling in government and aided Arts and Science colleges across Tamil Nadu two weeks after registrations began, the Higher Education Department is contemplating increasing the seats by 20%. It has also extended the last date of registration to May 24.

A senior official from the Directorate of Collegiate Education told DT Next that 164 government colleges in the State have an intake capacity of 1.07 lakh students. "Till May 20, the registrations crossed 2.2 lakhs and now, with the date extended, more are expected to enrol," said the official adding the registrations may touch three lakh.

Last year the Higher Education Department allowed government Arts and Science colleges to increase intake by 20%, government-aided colleges by 15% and self-financing colleges by 10. "This year the intake is expected to be increased by a maximum of 20% based on demand.

The official said B.Sc Computer Science is the most preferred in the Science stream while B.Com continues to be the favourite among the Commerce stream students.

Welcoming the move, Joint Action Council of College Teachers, Tamil Nadu (JAC) convenor R Dhamothran said the government should also increase the infra and other facilities for the students and staff accordingly.