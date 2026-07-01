Tamil Nadu may benefit more from Adani's Vizhinjam Port, warms Kerala CM Satheesan

Replying to a question in the Assembly, Satheesan said the real economic gains from the port would come from activities outside the harbour, which would generate revenue for the state, increase GST collections and create jobs.

He said road and rail connectivity were crucial for achieving this objective, but alleged that no significant progress was made on either during the previous LDF government's tenure.

The chief minister also accused the previous government of moving at a slow pace in acquiring land for port-based industries.