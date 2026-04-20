Tamil Nadu: Masked men rob cop’s house, flee

VILLUPURAM: Masked men threatened a police constable at knifepoint and robbed his wife of over four sovereigns of gold jewellery at their house near Villupuram.
The incident occurred at Valavanur Thoppu Colony, where Rajasekar (32), attached to Kandamangalam police station, lives with his family.
Three masked men, wearing only shorts, broke open the rear door of the house around 4 am and entered.
They snatched the 4.5 sovereign gold chain worn by Rajasekar’s wife, Gangadevi (30) and escaped. Valavanur police are searching for the suspects.