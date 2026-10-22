Tamil Nadu mandates timed rollout of rainwater harvesting systems

In detailed guidelines issued by Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, officials have been instructed to focus on rejuvenation and restoration of existing rainwater harvesting structures and the creation of new facilities.

The guidelines stated that new rainwater harvesting structures should be established through rooftop rainwater collection and groundwater recharge systems.

Bedi said rainwater harvesting structures in government offices, schools, hospitals and other public institutions, as well as residential and commercial premises, should be monitored regularly. Officials have been directed to repair and restore damaged or non-functional structures.

In instructions to urban and rural local bodies, Bedi urged maintaining basic records of existing structures, those that have been rejuvenated or repaired, and newly created facilities.