Tamil Nadu mandates timed rollout of rainwater harvesting systems

CHENNAI: Taking forward the biggest initiative launched by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the TVK-led government has directed District Collectors, local bodies and officials of departments concerned to ensure the time-bound implementation of rainwater harvesting (RWH) measures across the State.
In detailed guidelines issued by Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, officials have been instructed to focus on rejuvenation and restoration of existing rainwater harvesting structures and the creation of new facilities.
The guidelines stated that new rainwater harvesting structures should be established through rooftop rainwater collection and groundwater recharge systems.
Bedi said rainwater harvesting structures in government offices, schools, hospitals and other public institutions, as well as residential and commercial premises, should be monitored regularly. Officials have been directed to repair and restore damaged or non-functional structures.
In instructions to urban and rural local bodies, Bedi urged maintaining basic records of existing structures, those that have been rejuvenated or repaired, and newly created facilities.
To encourage healthy competition and public participation, the government has proposed recognition and awards for outstanding performance in rainwater harvesting.
Awards will be considered for the best-performing district, local bodies at the district and state levels, the best school and college at the district level, the best government institution at the district level, and individual resident welfare associations, it said.
The guidelines also direct urban and rural local bodies and government departments to identify suitable locations to harvest surface runoff from roads, public spaces, institutional premises and other areas.
Depending on local conditions, officials have been advised to adopt measures such as recharge trenches, recharge shafts, percolation pits, recharge wells and storage structures to improve rainwater conservation and groundwater recharge.
The government has also called for a comprehensive state-wide awareness campaign involving government departments, local bodies, educational institutions, resident welfare associations, self-help groups, voluntary organisations, industries and community-based organisations.
The initiative aims to improve maintenance of existing rainwater harvesting facilities, expand coverage and encourage wider public participation in conserving water resources.