Tamil Nadu: Man, woman pose as married couple, try to steal gold jewellery, arrested

CHENNAI: A man and a woman from Ramanathapuram, who posed as a married couple and attempted to steal gold jewellery from a shop in Padappai, were arrested by the police.
Tarachand owns a private jewellery shop in Padappai. Kesavan (60) and Pandieswari (55), visited the jewellery shop pretending to be a married couple and expressed interest in purchasing gold ornaments.
While checking various ornaments, including earrings, Kesavan attempted to hide a pair of earrings inside his lungi. However, Tarachand noticed his suspicious movement and called him out. Kesavan dropped the earrings that he had hidden in his clothes. The entire incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras.
When the staff attempted to catch the duo, they tried to escape but were caught and detained in the shop. The shop owner subsequently alerted the Padappai police, who rushed to the spot and took the duo for questioning.
During interrogation, police found that the duo had visited jewellery shops in Padappai, Tambaram and other surrounding areas, pretending to purchase ornaments before attempting to steal them. Police sources said the two were natives of Ramanathapuram and had been staying in Koyambedu.
They are also suspected to be involved in similar theft cases reported at jewellery shops in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. Several cases are already pending against them at different police stations. The Padappai police arrested both suspects, produced them before the court, and remanded them to judicial custody. Further probe is on.