Tamil Nadu: Man, woman pose as married couple, try to steal gold jewellery, arrested

Tarachand owns a private jewellery shop in Padappai. Kesavan (60) and Pandieswari (55), visited the jewellery shop pretending to be a married couple and expressed interest in purchasing gold ornaments.

While checking various ornaments, including earrings, Kesavan attempted to hide a pair of earrings inside his lungi. However, Tarachand noticed his suspicious movement and called him out. Kesavan dropped the earrings that he had hidden in his clothes. The entire incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras.