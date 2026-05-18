Tamil Nadu: Man stabs daughter's boyfriend in Kovilpatti, arrested with kin

Thoothukudi: An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death in front of his girlfriend, allegedly by the father and relatives of the woman near Kovilpatti. The woman's father was among the three people arrested for the crime.
The deceased was identified as Sanjay, son of Manickam, from Karadikulam near Kovilpatti. Police said Sanjay was in a relationship with Kanagalakshmi, the daughter of Kumar from Kechilapuram. Her family had reportedly opposed the relationship.
On Sunday night, Sanjay and his friends were waiting at the Kovilpatti additional bus stand to leave for Chennai. Kumar and his relatives, Marimuthu and Sankaranarayanan, came to the spot and allegedly entered into an argument with Sanjay. Kanagalakshmi was also with them. Kumar and the relatives were reportedly under the influence of alcohol and stabbed Sanjay with a knife as the argument escalated.
Sanjay sustained injuries to his neck and other parts of his body. Shocked by the attack, he and his friends ran from the spot with bleeding injuries. However, the accused allegedly chased them. During the incident, Marimuthu also sustained an accidental knife injury.
On receiving information, the Kovilpatti West police reached the spot and rescued Sanjay and Marimuthu. They were admitted to the Kovilpatti Government Hospital. After first aid, Sanjay was referred to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment. However, he died without responding to treatment.
Kovilpatti West police registered a case and arrested Kumar, Sankaranarayanan and Marimuthu.