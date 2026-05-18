Tamil Nadu: Man stabs daughter's boyfriend in Kovilpatti, arrested with kin

On Sunday night, Sanjay and his friends were waiting at the Kovilpatti additional bus stand to leave for Chennai. Kumar and his relatives, Marimuthu and Sankaranarayanan, came to the spot and allegedly entered into an argument with Sanjay. Kanagalakshmi was also with them. Kumar and the relatives were reportedly under the influence of alcohol and stabbed Sanjay with a knife as the argument escalated.

Sanjay sustained injuries to his neck and other parts of his body. Shocked by the attack, he and his friends ran from the spot with bleeding injuries. However, the accused allegedly chased them. During the incident, Marimuthu also sustained an accidental knife injury.