Tamil Nadu: Man self-immolates outside secretariat

An acquaintance, Anand Babu had approached Ezhilan and claimed that he could arrange a housing loan at a low interest rate. Trusting him, Ezhilan paid Rs. 7 lakh as commission. However, the loan was not arranged, and Ezhilan's attempts to recover the money were unsuccessful after which he filed a complaint with the Kandamangalam Police Station in Villupuram district.

Irate over the delay in action on his complaint, Ezhilan went to the Secretariat and attempted to set himself on fire after pouring petrol over his body. Security personnel stationed at the location immediately intervened, prevented him from igniting the fuel and doused him with water.