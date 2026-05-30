Tamil Nadu: Man kills father-in-law over dowry dispute

The deceased, Raji of Thottikkalai, was the father of the 45-year-old accused Ravindar’s wife Tamilselvi, 40. The couple, also residents of the same village, have three children.

According to the Sevvapet police, Ravindar was unemployed and an alcoholic. He demanded money and jewellery from Tamilselvi and frequently assaulted her. Raji financially supported his daughter's family whenever she sought help.