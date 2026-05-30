Tamil Nadu: Man kills father-in-law over dowry dispute

CHENNAI: A 75-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his son-in-law in Thottikkalai village near Tiruvallur late on Thursday.
The deceased, Raji of Thottikkalai, was the father of the 45-year-old accused Ravindar’s wife Tamilselvi, 40. The couple, also residents of the same village, have three children.
According to the Sevvapet police, Ravindar was unemployed and an alcoholic. He demanded money and jewellery from Tamilselvi and frequently assaulted her. Raji financially supported his daughter's family whenever she sought help.
On Thursday night, Tamilselvi told her father she could no longer bear the harassment. Raji confronted Ravindar, triggering a heated altercation. Though neighbours intervened and separated them, the quarrel escalated later.
The police said Ravindar returned around midnight while Raji was sleeping outside his house and allegedly struck him with a stone. The elderly man suffered fatal head injuries that killed him on the spot. And Ravindar fled from the scene.
Raji's son lodged a complaint with the Sevvapet police, which sent the body to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.
A murder case has been registered. Special teams have been formed to trace Ravindar.
The police added that further investigation is under way into allegations of dowry harassment.