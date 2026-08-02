Sivakasi man held for killing 3-yr-old girl

The victim's mother, Swathi, had been living with the accused, Vigneshwaran, for the past four months after separating from her husband following a family dispute, police said.

The accused, K Vigneshwaran (27) of Parapatti near Sivakasi, allegedly killed the three-year-old girl, Vishnupriya, by smashing her head against the floor after repeatedly assaulting her, police said. Investigators found clumps of hair missing from the child's scalp when they examined the body at the house. When questioned about it, the accused allegedly confessed that he had pulled out her hair before attacking her, police said.