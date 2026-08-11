Tamil Nadu Man hangs self after daughter dies by suicide

TIRUCHY: A man hanged himself on Tuesday after being unable to bear the loss of his daughter, who also took the extreme step by hanging in Perambalur.
It is said that M Shobana (24), daughter of Murugadas (53), from Anna Nagar in Karai village near Alathur in Perambalur, was suffering from a chronic disease for a long time, and she was undergoing treatment at Thanjavur Medical College hospital.
Due to excessive abdominal pain, Shobana, who was in deep frustration, hanged herself in a tree near her house on Monday late hours. The family members retrieved the body and passed on the information to the Padalur police, who registered a case and took the body to the Perambalur Government Hospital for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, Murugadas, who was unable to bear the loss of his daughter, hanged himself in the cow shed adjacent to his house during the early hours of Tuesday.
The Padalur police retrieved the body and sent it to the hospital. A separate case has been filed, and investigations are under way.