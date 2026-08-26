Tamil Nadu man hacks son over alcohol consumption

THOOTHUKUDI: A 50-year-old man allegedly hacked his 21-year-old son to death with a sickle following a quarrel over the latter’s alcohol use at their house in Aathanoor in Thoothukudi district.
Karuppasamy (21) had been running a bike repair workshop set up by his father, Marimuthu, near their house.
He had reportedly stopped working after suffering a fractured arm in a bike accident about four months ago and had since been frequently consuming alcohol, which became a frequent quarrel topic between them.
Police have arrested Marimuthu.