Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu man hacks son over alcohol consumption

Karuppasamy (21) had been running a bike repair workshop set up by his father, Marimuthu, near their house
Representative image
Representative image
Updated on

THOOTHUKUDI: A 50-year-old man allegedly hacked his 21-year-old son to death with a sickle following a quarrel over the latter’s alcohol use at their house in Aathanoor in Thoothukudi district.

Karuppasamy (21) had been running a bike repair workshop set up by his father, Marimuthu, near their house.

He had reportedly stopped working after suffering a fractured arm in a bike accident about four months ago and had since been frequently consuming alcohol, which became a frequent quarrel topic between them.

Police have arrested Marimuthu.

murder
Tamil Nadu
Alcohol
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