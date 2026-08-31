Tamil Nadu man arrested for posting woman’s photos on Instagram

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man was arrested for creating a fake Instagram account in a woman’s name and posting their old photos together in an effort to pressure her into rekindling their relationship.
According to the police, a 25-year-old woman from Maduravoyal had been in a relationship with Lakshmanakanthan (30) of Dindigul. Two years ago, both families held marriage talks, which failed due to disputes.
The woman then stopped contacting him and changed her phone number. Police said that Lakshmanakanthan continued to pressure her into marrying him, created a fake Instagram account in her name, uploaded photos of them together from when they were in a relationship, and sent them to her friends and relatives.
Based on her complaint, Police arrested him.