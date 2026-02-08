Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Man arrested for burying stillborn son at home

On Friday, when Mohamed Asma went into labour, Naseen Hussain attended to the delivery at home, intending a normal delivery.
Arrest-representative image (Illustrations: Jancy Rani)
TIRUNELVELI: A man was arrested for assisting his wife's delivery at home and burying the stillborn child at home in Melapalayam.

Naseen Hussain (35) was engaged in selling cashew nuts in Coimbatore. His wife, Mohamed Asma (27), was in the final stage of pregnancy. The couple were married a few years ago.

However, she delivered a stillborn boy. To prevent the incident from coming to light, he buried the infant's body during the night.

After residents alerted police on Saturday morning, the Melapalayam police conducted an inquiry and arrested him.

Tamil Nadu
Arrested
Stillborn baby

