Tamil Nadu: Man arrested for burying stillborn son at home

TIRUNELVELI: A man was arrested for assisting his wife's delivery at home and burying the stillborn child at home in Melapalayam.
Naseen Hussain (35) was engaged in selling cashew nuts in Coimbatore. His wife, Mohamed Asma (27), was in the final stage of pregnancy. The couple were married a few years ago.
On Friday, when Mohamed Asma went into labour, Naseen Hussain attended to the delivery at home, intending a normal delivery.
However, she delivered a stillborn boy. To prevent the incident from coming to light, he buried the infant's body during the night.
After residents alerted police on Saturday morning, the Melapalayam police conducted an inquiry and arrested him.