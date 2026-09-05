Tamil Nadu: Man allegedly kills panchayat president in water supply dispute

TIRUNELVELI: The Valliyur police arrested a 40-year-old man, Isakkiyappan, for allegedly murdering the Kannanallur panchayat president during a dispute over drinking water supply at Thamarakulam South Street on Friday night.
According to the police, Isakkiyappan's house did not receive water during the supply, and he questioned the water pump operator. When an argument broke out, panchayat president Maharajan (68) intervened. Isakkiyappan allegedly picked up a brick lying nearby for construction and hit Maharajan on the forehead before fleeing on a two-wheeler.
The police said Maharajan's relatives took him to a private hospital at Parappadi. The doctors provided first aid and referred him to Nanguneri Government Hospital. However, he died on the way.
Preliminary inquiry pointed out that the incident followed a dispute over water supply. The police are investigating whether previous enmity was also a factor.