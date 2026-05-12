Tamil Nadu: MA Siddique replaces Udhayachandran as Finance Secretary in fresh IAS reshuffle

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday carried out another major bureaucratic reshuffle after the new administration headed by Chief Minister Vijay assumed office.
In a statement issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, senior IAS officer MA Siddique has been appointed as Secretary to the Finance Department. Siddique was previously serving as the Managing Director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited.
Meanwhile, T Udhayachandran, who was serving as Finance Secretary, has been placed on the waiting list for further posting.
Senior IAS officer N Muruganandam, who recently returned from leave, has been appointed as Commissioner of Revenue Administration.
The reshuffle also included changes in other departments. S Swarna, who was serving as State Project Director of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan, has been posted as Secretary to the Tourism, Culture and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.
Similarly, K Nandakumar, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, has been appointed as the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).