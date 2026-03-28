Tamil Nadu: LPG price hike hits auto drivers amid West Asia crisis

CHENNAI: Auto-rickshaw drivers in Tamil Nadu are facing mounting financial stress as auto LPG (AutoGas) prices have surged sharply in recent weeks, driven by the ongoing crisis in West Asia. The price of LPG has jumped from Rs 62 per kg in February to Rs 95.95 per kg, marking an increase of Rs 33.95.
As a majority of auto-rickshaws run on LPG, the steep hike has directly eroded drivers’ earnings. Already under pressure due to declining passenger patronage amid the rise of app-based services such as Ola and Uber, drivers say the situation has worsened now.
S Balasubramaniyam, the state executive president of the Tamil Nadu Auto Drivers Welfare Federation, said LPG is currently sold at varying prices across stations. The government outlets sell it at around Rs 84 per kg, while private stations charge anywhere between Rs 74 and Rs 95.95, amplifying the uncertainty and burden on drivers.
He also pointed to the shortage of auto LPG stations in the city. “Due to LPG shortage, the number of operational stations is limited. Drivers often struggle to locate an open station, leading to unnecessary fuel consumption, which further affects their earnings,” he said.
Drivers also flagged the lack of fare revision for over a decade. With fares continuing at Rs 12 per km for the past 13 years, many said operations are no longer viable under current cost conditions. They argued that a minimum fare of Rs 25 per km is necessary to sustain their livelihood.
An autorickshaw driver in Purasawalkam said drivers are forced to work at least 12 hours a day to earn between Rs 600 and Rs 1,000, and after spending for fuel, maintenance and daily expenses, little is left. “Our livelihood has been severely affected. The government must either regulate LPG prices or revise fares,” he said.
Passengers, however, allege that some drivers are using the situation to overcharge. Saraswathi, a resident of Purasawalkam, said she usually pays Rs 60 to Rs 70 for a ride from Egmore Metro station but is now being charged an additional Rs 30 to Rs 40.
With both drivers and commuters expressing concerns, the sharp rise in LPG prices has intensified calls for government intervention to stabilise costs and ensure fair fares.