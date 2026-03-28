Tamil Nadu: LPG price hike hits auto drivers amid West Asia crisis

As a majority of auto-rickshaws run on LPG, the steep hike has directly eroded drivers’ earnings. Already under pressure due to declining passenger patronage amid the rise of app-based services such as Ola and Uber, drivers say the situation has worsened now.

S Balasubramaniyam, the state executive president of the Tamil Nadu Auto Drivers Welfare Federation, said LPG is currently sold at varying prices across stations. The government outlets sell it at around Rs 84 per kg, while private stations charge anywhere between Rs 74 and Rs 95.95, amplifying the uncertainty and burden on drivers.