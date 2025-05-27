Tamil Nadu: Low pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal on May 27

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department forecast that a low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday and it may bring showers to northern districts.

According to the reports of IMD, conditions are favourable to form a low pressure area over the Northwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal. An upper air cyclonic circulation is extending up to mid tropospheric levels lay over the Northwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal, hence the conditions are favourable to form a low pressure area today, said the IMD.

On the other hand, the Southwest monsoon took a toll on Nilgiris as the torrential rain severely affected the daily life of the locals. The rainfall data revealed that for the past 24 hours, Avalanche in Nilgiris received 26 cm rainfall.

Followed by that, Emerald received 13 cm, Upper Bhavani and Chinnakalar of Coimbatore district received 12 cm each. The onset of Southwest monsoon also brings heavy rainfall to some parts of Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli. Oothu and Nalumukku of Tirunelveli, Balamore and Suralacode of Kanniyakumari received 7 cm rainfall.

