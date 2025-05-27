Heavy rains bring down heat in TN; Coimbatore, Dharmapuri record 8° C below normal

CHENNAI: The unusually heavy southwest monsoon rains drastically reduced the maximum temperature across Tamil Nadu on Monday, with some places recording a substantial fall of nearly 8° Celsius.

According to data from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, eight weather stations across Tamil Nadu recorded a fall of 5° Celsius or above. On top of the list were Coimbatore airport and Dharmapuri, both reporting 7.8° Celsius lesser than normal on Monday.

The weather was pleasant with the maximum temperature remaining at 26.5° Celsius at Coimbatore and 28° Celsius at Dharmapuri, whereas the normal 34.3° Celsius and 35.8° Celsius respectively.

Madurai city recorded 30.2 (7.6° Celsius lesser than usual maximum temperature), while it was 31.4° Celsius in Madurai airport (6.8° Celsius below normal).

Udhagamandalam (-6.6° Celsius), Tirupattur AWS (-6.1° Celsius), Tiruchy airport (-5.8° Celsius), Kodaikanal (-5.4° Celsius), and Erode and Salem (-5° Celsius) were the other stations to report notable fall in heat.

In Chennai airport (Meenambakkam), the mercury stayed 4.1° Celsius below normal, recording 34.8° Celsius on Monday, while it was 34.9° Celsius at Nungambakkam, 3.1° Celsius lesser than normal maximum temperature, the weather department said.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Low pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal on May 27

Incidentally, Thoothukudi (1.7° Celsius), Tondi (1.5° Celsius), and Pamban (0.2° Celsius) were the only stations that recorded higher than expected heat on Monday.