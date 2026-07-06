Tamil Nadu lost key rights in 55 days, says M Appavu

TIRUNELVELI: Questioning whether TN was being governed by the TVK or the RSS, former Assembly Speaker M Appavu alleged that the State had lost several rights and achievements in the 55 days since DMK president MK Stalin demitted office as Chief Minister.
Appavu accused the TVK government of failing to protect Tamil Nadu’s interests and listed a series of developments which he claimed had undermined the State’s rights.
Among them, he cited the Governor holding review meetings with officials, the one-year extension of land allotment for the proposed atomic mineral mining project in Kanniyakumari, a court verdict striking down the 3.5 per cent reservation for converted Muslims and restrictions on public prayers and animal sacrifice during Bakrid.