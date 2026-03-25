Tamil Nadu: Lorry rams into youths en route to Puducherry on bike

CHENNAI: Two youths were killed in an accident after a lorry rammed into their bike on the Palar River flyover near Mamandur in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday.
The deceased were Abinesh and John Charles, both around 25 years old, from Thiruvalur, who were travelling on a bike near the Palar river. The police said a lorry coming from behind at high speed reportedly crashed into their vehicle, throwing them off the bike.
Both of them sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The police said the victims were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that the duo had started from Avadi in the morning and were heading towards Puducherry via the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway.
On information, the Padalam police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies, and sent them to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
The lorry driver managed to escape from the spot, and the police have registered a case. A search is under way to nab the missing lorry driver. Following the accident, the traffic was affected on the Mamandur flyover for nearly an hour.