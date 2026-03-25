Tamil Nadu: Lorry rams into youths en route to Puducherry on bike

The deceased were Abinesh and John Charles, both around 25 years old, from Thiruvalur, who were travelling on a bike near the Palar river. The police said a lorry coming from behind at high speed reportedly crashed into their vehicle, throwing them off the bike.



Both of them sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The police said the victims were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the duo had started from Avadi in the morning and were heading towards Puducherry via the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway.