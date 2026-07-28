Tamil Nadu: Lorry driver kills self, wife blames Chit firm owner

TIRUCHY: A lorry driver from Karur committed suicide, reportedly after torture by a private chit fund firm for EMI defaults. His wife later approached the District Collector demanding action against the firm and compensation.
It is said, Mahamuni (31), a lorry driver from Palaviduthi near Kadavur in Karur, had joined a chit from 2024 for an amount of Rs 2 lakh.
As Mahamuni had undergone treatment for his ailment, he lost his job, and so he could not pay the EMI properly for the past few months.
Subsequently, the chit firm owner, Loganathan and his supporters went to his house and used abusive words and threatened him. They also had taken away his two-wheeler.
The frustrated Mahamuni attempted to commit suicide by self-immolation on the night of July 20. He was admitted to Karur Medical College Hospital with severe burn injuries. However, he succumbed to his burns despite treatment.
On Monday, Ponnarasi (29), wife of Mahamuni, along with her two children, approached the Karur Collector and submitted a petition demanding that action be taken against the chit firm owner Loganathan who had instigated the suicide of Mahamuni.
She also mentioned in the petition that the police had not initiated any action against her complaint. She also appealed to the Collector for compensation.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.