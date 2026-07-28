Tamil Nadu: Lorry driver kills self, wife blames Chit firm owner

It is said, Mahamuni (31), a lorry driver from Palaviduthi near Kadavur in Karur, had joined a chit from 2024 for an amount of Rs 2 lakh.

As Mahamuni had undergone treatment for his ailment, he lost his job, and so he could not pay the EMI properly for the past few months.

Subsequently, the chit firm owner, Loganathan and his supporters went to his house and used abusive words and threatened him. They also had taken away his two-wheeler.