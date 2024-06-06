Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha poll results: NTK's proactive campaigning leads to good harvest in Delta region

TIRUCHY: In a surprising fact, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) had outperformed in the just completed Lok Sabha polls and secured more than one lakh votes in all the segments in the central region except Karur.

Though they contested alone, they dedicatedly campaigned for their candidates and this yielded desired results for the party.

Interestingly, in all the six segments in the central region, the NTK candidates fared well and in Tiruchy, NTK candidate T Rajesh secured as many as 1,07,458 votes while the NDA alliance partner AMMK candidate P Senthil Nathan scored 1,00,742 votes. Rajesh was leading in Gandharvakottai and Pudukkottai segments and scored 15,433 and 16,764 votes respectively while Senthil Nathan finished with 9,606 and 13,213 votes respectively. Rajesh was placed in the third position in Tiruchy.

In Nagapattinam, NTK’s M Karthika secured 1,31,294 votes and the BJP candidate SGM Ramesh Govind scored 1,02,173 votes. Karthika was placed in the third position as she secured more votes than Ramesh Govind in all the Assembly segments.

Meanwhile, NTK candidates P Kaliammal (Mayiladuthurai) scored 1.27 lakh votes, Humayun Kabir (Thanjavur) 1.20 lakh votes, R Thenmozhi (Perambalur) secured 1.13 votes and she scored more votes than BJP’s TR Paarivendhar in Kulithalai Assembly segment. Paarivendhar scored 16,720 votes while Thenmozhi scored 19,523 votes. Similarly, in Karur, the NTK candidate R Karuppaiya secured 86,776 votes.

According to the data, the NTK fared well in the central region with a total of 6.86 lakh votes in all the six LS segments here, double of what they got in the previous polls.