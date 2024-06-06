Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election 2024: OPS calls for unity, after VK Sasikala's clarion call to the cadre

CHENNAI: Let's redeem AIADMK through unity," former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has called AIADMK cadre through a statement.

Following AIADMK leader and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala's clarion call to the cadre, former CM O Panneerselvam issued a statement issued today (Thursday) in this regard.

He said, “It is easy to break a single stick. It is difficult to break a set of sticks. It is a sin to continue to make peace and accustom the volunteers a failure.

OPS quoted former CM MGR's 'Naalai Namadhey' movie song and said, "We should unite one and half crore volunteers to make our victory historic tomorrow.

Let us be ready for any sacrifice to redeem the party that former CM Jayalalithaa placed at the top and the government that she handed over through unity.” the statement read.

A day after the AIADMK ended up with zero seats in the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the voice for unification of the divided house is regaining to revive the legacy of the party.

Amidst this hue and cry of the party cadre and functionaries, Sasikala gave clarion call to the cadre to end the factionalism in the party.

She reiterated that it is the compulsion of the present political scenario to put an end to the inner fights of the party.

“I will not remain quiet anymore. If I do so, it amounts to betraying our leaders MGR, Jayalalithaa and the party cadre. Those who want to save the party and wish to serve the people can come,” Sasikala said in a strongly worded statement, alluding to the poor performance of the party in polls, particularly the dismal performance in Chennai South, Kanniyakumari and five other constituencies by losing their deposits.