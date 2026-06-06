Tamil Nadu: Local youths to upscale wildlife monitoring in Gudalur

The enhanced measures are aimed at preventing wild elephants and other animals from straying into human habitations, a recurring problem in the hill region during the rainy season.

“A total of 40 youths selected from villages frequently affected by human-wildlife conflict have been engaged in elephant monitoring and protection work. They assist forest personnel in tracking elephant movement and preventing the animals from entering residential areas,” said P Devaraj, District Forest Officer (DFO), Gudalur Forest Division.

To strengthen field operations, the department has also brought in three additional patrol vehicles from Mudumalai for elephant-driving operations. Thermal drones are being used across forest ranges to monitor wildlife movement, while nearby villages are alerted whenever animals are detected close to human settlements.