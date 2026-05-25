Tamil Nadu: Loan waiver with riders disappoints Delta farmers

According to PR Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association, the crop loan waiver from the state funds does not need a nod from the Union government or from the Reserve Bank of India. Citing the union government and RBI is pointless and is an eyewash, he said.

“This sort of waiver will never help any farmer, but it would support those Women Self Help Groups who had availed loans within the ceiling. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had given a promise for complete waiver, but he had disappointed the farmers who had trusted him and opposed the DMK for failing to fulfil the promises to the farmers,” Pandian said.

While Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan said that the announcement based on the category is quite dangerous, the farmers suspect that the Chief Minister was misguided by the officials.

“In 2006, the then DMK Chief Minister M Karunanidhi waived total crop loan to the tune of Rs 7,000 crore, while the AIADMK government led by Edappadi K Palaniswami waived the loans to the tune of Rs 12,110 crore in 2021. All these benefited not only the farmers but also the people involved in allied agricultural works,” Vimalnathan said.