Tamil Nadu: Load-auto driver assaulted by friend succumbs

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old load auto driver who was beaten by his friend following a drunken argument in Tirumangalam died on Sunday.
M Yogaraj of Anna Nagar West Extension worked as a load auto-rickshaw driver for a furniture store in Padi. S Karthik (24) of Kallakurichi's Tirukovilur also worked at the same store. A few days before the incident, an argument broke out between the two.
On March 15, an inebriated Yograj picked up an argument with Karthik. He violently assaulted Yograj as the argument escalated. The load-van driver was then admitted to Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed on Sunday.
The Tirumangalam police had registered a case of attempted murder and arrested Karthik. Police then altered the case to murder