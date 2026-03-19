Tamil Nadu likely to advance Class 1-9 exams due to elections
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department is set to advance the end-of-year examinations for Classes 1 to 9 in view of the Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, said a report by Daily Thanthi.
As per the academic calendar, the exams were originally planned from April 10 to April 24.
However, since most schools will be used as polling stations, the department has decided to complete the exams earlier.
Officials indicated that the examinations are likely to begin in the first week of April and conclude by April 17.
The exams are expected to be conducted in three phases to facilitate the handover of school premises to the Election Commission.
A revised schedule has been prepared and sent to the School Education Secretary for approval.
An official announcement detailing the exam dates is expected shortly.