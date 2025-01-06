Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session to continue till Jan 11

CHENNAI: The maiden session of the year of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA), which began here on Monday, would be held till January 11.

TNLA Speaker M Appavu made an announcement to this effect among media persons in his chamber after the day’s proceedings of the House began on a stormy note with Governor R N Ravi not reading the government’s address in protest of the non-rendering of the national anthem at the beginning of the address.

Talking to media persons after chairing the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, Speaker Appavu said that the House would wind up on Tuesday, January 7 after making obituary references for deceased former legislators and adopting condolence resolutions for deceased MLA EVKS Elangovan and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address would be held for three days from January 8 to 10 and Chief Minister M K Stalin will reply to it on January 11.

