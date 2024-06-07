Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session to commence on June 24

CHENNAI: The session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) to debate the demand for grants for various departments would commence here on June 24.

Assembly speaker M Appavu announced here on Friday that the Assembly session to debate the demand for grants for various departments would be held at 10 am at the Assembly hall in the state secretariat on June 24.

Briefing media persons in his chamber at the state secretariat, Appavu said that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the House would meet a few days prior to June 24 and decide the duration and what days the session must be held.

The House, which was convened first in the second week of February 12 with the Governor's address, met again in the third week when the budget for the financial year 2024-25 was presented.

After a brief budget debate, the vote on account was obtained for the budget estimates of expenditure for the first seven months from April 1.

The House was adjourned without a debate on demand for grants then owing to the Parliamentary polls that left the ruling DMK led INDIA bloc sweeping Tamil Nadu.

With the elections confirming a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who would head a coalition government for the very first time in his life, the House is expected to see some spirited political exchanges between the treasurer benches and the opposition ranks in the ensuing session.