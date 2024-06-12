Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session to be held between June 20 to 29

CHENNAI: The new Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session will be held from June 20 to June 29, members of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) said on Wednesday after an official meeting.

It has also been informed that while the Legislative Assembly usually convenes at 10 am, this time the schedule will start at 9:30 am.

Speaker M Appavu announced that the Legislative Assembly session will begin on June 24 for the discussion on the grant demands. The session had earlier been scheduled to begin on June 24. But as the Vikravandi Assembly seat bypoll is due to be held on July 10, the Assembly session was advanced.

The first meeting of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for the current year began on February 12 with Governor RN Ravi's address. Discussions on the Governor's address lasted until February 15. Subsequently, debates on the general budget and the vote-on-account budget were held on February 19 and 20, respectively, with discussions continuing until the February 22.