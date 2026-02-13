Tamil Nadu: Left parties welcome advance disbursal of KMUT assistance

Chennai: CPM and CPI have welcomed the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to credit Rs 5,000 to women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme, describing it as a timely relief for families.
CPM State secretary P. Shanmugam said there was widespread discussion across the State about the Rs 5,000 credit, with scenes of joy in households eligible for the assistance.
He said the Chief Minister had given beneficiaries a pleasant surprise early in the day and that the party welcomed the move.
CPI State secretary M. Veerapandian said the decision reflected the Chief Minister’s long-term vision and sensitivity to the social and economic challenges faced by women heads of families.
With the Assembly election approaching, Veerapandian said the government had acted with a sense of responsibility to ensure that assistance to women was not disrupted due to the Model Code of Conduct.
He noted that the inclusion of a Rs 2,000 special assistance, taking the total to Rs 5,000 per family, would help households meet additional expenses during the summer vacation period for schools and colleges.
He welcomed what it termed the Chief Minister’s commitment to social justice and measures aimed at advancing gender equality.