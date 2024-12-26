Tamil Nadu: Left parties announce state-wide protests against Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: A coalition of left parties has announced a state-wide protest against union minister Amit Shah for his remarks on Ambedkar.

As per a joint statement issued by CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan and State secretary of CPI (ML) Liberation Pazha Aasaithambi, the protest will be held in 10 cities such as Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Salem, Thoothukudi and Erode in stages.

"A joint meeting of CPI, CPM and CPI (ML) Liberation was held in Delhi. At the meeting, a decision was made to carry out protests against anti-people actions of the BJP government. Recently in Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah made remarks in a way to insult Ambedkar, " they said.

They added that condemning Amit Shah, several protests are being held and the left parties are also coordinating such protests demanding the resignation of Amit Shah.