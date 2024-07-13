Tamil Nadu: Left parties affiliated farmers associations calls for rail roko on Tuesday over Cauvery issue

CHENNAI: Left parties affiliated farmers associations have called for a rail roko on Tuesday in the Cauvery delta districts seeking release of the state's share of Cauvery water as per the Supreme Court order and condemning the failure of the union government in this regard.



They also urged the state government to hold an all party and all farmers associations meeting to discuss the tense situation in the Cauvery delta districts.

In a joint statement, Tamil Nadu Farmers Associations general secretaries BS Masilamani and Sami Natarajan said that Karnataka chief minister has refused to abide by the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee's directive to release one TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water to Tamil Nadu till July 31.

"The attitude of the Karnataka state government destroys the good relations between two states and creates a tense situation. Moreover, the stance taken by Karnataka is against the final judgement of the Supreme Court. It has come as a shock to the farmers who were waiting for at least samba cultivation in the delta districts, " they said.

Pointing out that the state government has not opened the Mettur dam water on June 12 for Kuruvai cultivation due to inadequate storage, they said that it was mainly due to Karnataka refusing to release Cauvery water last year and releasing only 99 TMC.

"As against the requirement to release 9.19 TMC in June and 31.24 TMC in July, Karnataka has released mere 5 TMC so far. Despite the good rainfall received in the catchment areas, Kabini dam has almost filled up. Krishnarajasagar and other dams have water storage of 85 per cent," they noted.

"Regardless of the party in power in Karnataka, they continue to follow the trend of not respecting the final verdict of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the final verdict of the Supreme Court in opening the Cauvery water. The CWMA, which is supposed to monitor these, is only issuing directives. It is condemnable that the Union BJP government is acting as a mute spectator without concern about the welfare of Tamil Nadu farmers, " the farmers associations said.