Tamil Nadu leads in plastic waste creation, 50% higher than Delhi

CHENNAI: Even before the central government banned single-use plastics in 2022, Tamil Nadu enforced the ban three years prior, in January 2019. Today, the irony is that Tamil Nadu generates the highest volume of plastic waste every year, leaving behind all the states in the country.

The government data is telling: the state generated as much as 7.82 lakh tonnes of plastic waste in the 2022-23 financial year, nearly 50 per cent higher than Delhi, which generated 4.03 lakh tonnes. Telangana next door emerged the next big waste generator, with 5.28 lakh tonnes, during the same period.

The state’s volume of plastic waste has been increasing since the 2018-19 fiscal, the year of the statewide implementation of the ban.

In 2018-19, only 4.01 lakh tonnes of plastic waste was generated, and the next two fiscals -- 2019-20 and 2020-21 -- saw 4.31 lakh tonnes and 4.30 lakh tonnes of waste creation, respectively.

The figure came down to around 3.97 lakh tonnes in 2021-22, before bumping up to 7.82 lakh tonnes in 2022-23.

Member-secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) R Kannan observes, “the reduced use of banned plastic items has brought down waste volume, but the lack of eco-alternatives ensures plastic stays mainstream. We are, however, trying to identify and promote alternative material.”

Between the financial years 2020-21 and 2022-23, Tamil Nadu generated a whopping 16.10 lakh tonnes of plastic waste. But, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) certificates have been generated for only 3.97 lakh tonnes during the period. EPR certificates are provided by the Central Pollution Control Board based on the quantity of waste processed or recycled.

Significantly, the state also has the highest number of plastic waste management units (PWMU), with the count at 326 as of December 5.

"The existing number of processing units is still insufficient for Tamil Nadu; we need to open more such facilities to process all the plastic waste we generate. Alongside, local bodies need to increase the number of material recovery centres,” Kannan added.

Meanwhile, a data released by TNPCB recently said that the total processing capacity of registered PWPs (Plastic Waste Processors) in Tamil Nadu is 11.5 lakh tonnes per annum. But only 33 per cent plastic waste processors are registered in EPR. Data pertaining to EPR certificates and processing capacity reveal a huge gap in waste generated and waste processed.

Under the Extended Producer Responsibility initiative mandated by the Plastic Waste Management Rules (PWM Rules), 2016, as many as 105 PWPs have been registered till August, and 15 applications were under review. Similarly, 53 producers and 685 importers have been registered along with 68 brand owners.

Under EPR guidelines, PIBOs (producers, importers & brand-owners) are mandated to take the responsibility for the management of plastic packaging waste they introduce into the Indian market, through recycling, reuse or end-of-life disposal such as co-processing, waste-to-energy, plastic-to-oil, road laying and industrial composting.

Moreover, 79 per cent of household products brands and 74 per cent of the mineralised water and beverages brands are yet to apply for the registration. Around 40 per cent of milk and dairy brands and tyres, tubes and rubber industries have not applied.

"If local bodies properly manage collection and segregation, almost all the plastic waste can be recycled. Plastics that are not recyclable can be sent to cement factories for co-incineration. We are continuously conducting meetings to effectively implement source segregation,” he said.

He further requested the public to support the efforts of local bodies and added that plastic waste production will come down once the plastic credits system is implemented effectively and a profitable market emerges for recycled plastic.

Overall, India generated more than 41.36 lakh tonnes of plastic waste in 2022-23 against 33.60 lakh tonnes generated in 2018-19.