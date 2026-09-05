Tamil Nadu leads in number of fishing boats; surge brings along tensions as well

With 43,384 boats accounting for nearly 19 per cent of the 2,24,985 boats operating across the country’s coastal states and Union Territories, according to data from the Union Fisheries Ministry, TN stands tall in the fishing industry.

A large fishing population is concentrated in coastal districts such as Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari, which have major fishing harbours and fishing communities. This concentration helps explain why issues faced by Indian fishermen operating in waters close to Sri Lanka affect a large number of families dependent on the sector.