Tamil Nadu leads in number of fishing boats; surge brings along tensions as well

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s distinction as the state with the highest number of fishing boats in the nation is not just a data point on the industry’s potential but also highlights the strain it faces from poaching charges, arrests, fines and impounding by neighbouring country Sri Lanka, apart from issues with brethren in bordering states Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.
With 43,384 boats accounting for nearly 19 per cent of the 2,24,985 boats operating across the country’s coastal states and Union Territories, according to data from the Union Fisheries Ministry, TN stands tall in the fishing industry.
A large fishing population is concentrated in coastal districts such as Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari, which have major fishing harbours and fishing communities. This concentration helps explain why issues faced by Indian fishermen operating in waters close to Sri Lanka affect a large number of families dependent on the sector.
Chennai is also among Tamil Nadu’s important fishing centres. Tamil Nadu’s 1,068 km coastline and historic seafaring capabilities have led to immense growth in the sector, often at odds with neighbouring countries and states over allegations of poaching. If a large section of fishers from Nagai and Ramnad face issues with Lanka, their brethren from Kanniyakumar
face issues with Kerala, while Chennai-based fishers have been accused by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh of poaching in its waters. Incidentally, Andhra is the second-largest state in terms of the number of fishing boats.
Andhra Pradesh ranks second with 30,315 fishing boats. It is followed by Gujarat with 28,073 boats. Fishing forms the backbone of the fisheries sector, which contributes around 6.72 per cent to India’s agricultural GDP. The sector provides livelihoods, directly and indirectly, to more than 2.8 crore fishers.