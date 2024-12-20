Tamil Nadu: Leaders join hands against Ennore Thermal Power Station expansion

CHENNAI: Leaders of several political parties, including Thol Thirumavalavan of VCK and Seeman of NTK, have urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to drop the expansion of Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS), and a public hearing has been scheduled on Friday.

In a joint statement, leaders of 14 parties and organisations said more than 40 industries, including two thermal power plants, three ports, oil refineries, petrochemical industries, cement factories and others are functioning within a radius of 20km.

"More than 10 lakh people live in the densely populated region. Establishing a new plant will make the region inhabitable. To hear public opinion, the electricity department has submitted an EIA prepared five years ago, which is against the norms," the statement added.

The leaders pointed out that fly ash from the power plants has affected the livelihood of fishermen in the region. "An expert committee formed by the National Green Tribunal has recommended no new red category industries in the Ennore-Manali region. Moreover, the chief minister has announced that the state will reach net zero before the national target of 2070. Expansion is against the goal," they said.