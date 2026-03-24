Tamil Nadu: Lawyer arrested under Pocso Act

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old lawyer was arrested on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl over a period of time.
The survivor's father, who works as a ministerial staff at a local police station, lodged a complaint at the Tirumangalam All Women Police Station that his daughter was sexually assaulted at their home on Monday.
Their relative, the lawyer, entered her residence when she was alone and sexually assaulted her. She shared the ordeal with an administrator at her dance school, who informed her parents. A case under the Pocso Act was registered, and the lawyer was arrested.