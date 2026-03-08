Tamil Nadu launches TNExpat portal to help expatriates settle in the State

Additionally, Guidance Tamil Nadu is establishing a dedicated Expat Desk to assist foreign professionals and visitors with relocation-related queries by connecting them with relevant institutions and services. Paul Arun, VP-Guidance TN said, “While we talk about ease of doing business, we must also look at ease of living. Many expatriates come here with their families and look for information on schools, hospitals and social life. Through the portal and the Expat Desk, we want to make their lives easier and help them feel that Tamil Nadu is their second home.”