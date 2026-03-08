Tamil Nadu launches TNExpat portal to help expatriates settle in the State

CHENNAI: To strengthen the State’s engagement with expatriates and international professionals, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Saturday launched TNExpat, a digital platform designed to help expatriates and international visitors navigate life in the State.
Developed by Guidance Tamil Nadu, the platform serves as a one-stop information portal providing practical guidance on living, working and exploring Tamil Nadu.
Officials said that the initiative was intended to make relocation easier for expatriates who move to TN for jobs, business or long-term stays. The website offers curated information on key aspects of everyday life in TN, including immigration processes, accommodation options, international schools, healthcare facilities and recreational spaces. To make the portal accessible to a wider audience, the website has been launched in five languages.
Additionally, Guidance Tamil Nadu is establishing a dedicated Expat Desk to assist foreign professionals and visitors with relocation-related queries by connecting them with relevant institutions and services. Paul Arun, VP-Guidance TN said, “While we talk about ease of doing business, we must also look at ease of living. Many expatriates come here with their families and look for information on schools, hospitals and social life. Through the portal and the Expat Desk, we want to make their lives easier and help them feel that Tamil Nadu is their second home.”
Tamil Nadu hosts a sizeable expatriate community, particularly from countries such as South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. With a strong presence of multinational manufacturing and technology companies, according to officials, expatriates commonly seek information on international schools, social life and weekend travel options.