Tamil Nadu launches special drive to curb sale of adulterated beverages

The State Food Safety Department has launched a statewide enforcement drive to curb the sale of substandard and adulterated products, directing district officials to intensify inspections and initiate stringent action against violators.

Senior officials said surveillance has been stepped up across manufacturing units and retail outlets to ensure strict adherence to food safety norms.

Inspections will scrutinise the hygiene of equipment, the quality of raw materials used, accurate labelling of manufacturing and expiry dates, and the mandatory display of valid FSSAI licence numbers.