Tamil Nadu launches special drive to curb sale of adulterated beverages

CHENNAI: The demand for ice creams and aerated cold drinks surges as the scorching heat prevails.
The State Food Safety Department has launched a statewide enforcement drive to curb the sale of substandard and adulterated products, directing district officials to intensify inspections and initiate stringent action against violators.
Senior officials said surveillance has been stepped up across manufacturing units and retail outlets to ensure strict adherence to food safety norms.
Inspections will scrutinise the hygiene of equipment, the quality of raw materials used, accurate labelling of manufacturing and expiry dates, and the mandatory display of valid FSSAI licence numbers.
"Non-compliance will not be tolerated. Stringent action will be taken against those compromising on public health," a senior department official told DT Next, indicating that the drive will continue through the peak summer months.
The department has also flagged unsafe practices adopted by certain operators to capitalise on seasonal demand.
These include the use of artificial sweeteners and synthetic colours in place of natural ingredients, the addition of chemical agents to alter consistency, and excessive use of phosphoric acid in beverages beyond permissible limits. The use of untreated or contaminated water in production has also emerged as a key concern.
Officials have urged consumers to remain alert and report any suspected quality violations.
"Complaints from the public will be acted upon promptly, with immediate inspections at the locations concerned," the official added.