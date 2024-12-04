Tamil Nadu launches sales of SHG women-made products via Amazon & Flipkart

CHENNAI: To make more women of Self Help Groups (SHG) economically self-reliant, the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW) is extending the sale of products they make into popular e-commerce sites.

For the economic development of SHG members, the State government had set up premises in all districts to sell the products produced by women, including those operating in the rural areas of the State. Further, the government had also set up a zone, district and state level exhibitions to sell SHG products.

As a follow-up to this, districts have been divided into four zones and e-commerce service camps have been set up in Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Madurai to sell the products on popular e-commerce sites. In these camps, e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, India Mart and Jio Mart, among others, participated and helped upload the products of SGH women.

As per a press note from TNCDW, 2,671 products from SHGs across TN have been procured through the service camps. As many as 2,296 products have been uploaded on various e-commerce platforms.

“So far, SHG products worth Rs 24.48 lakh have been sold through e-commerce platforms. To boost sales, women SHGs and district officers are being regularly trained by e-commerce companies,” stated the press note.