Tamil Nadu launches AVGC-XR policy, sets target of 200+ startups

Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) technologies, such as augmented and virtual reality, are among the fastest-growing segments of the digital economy. The policy aims to attract studios, encourage startups and build a skilled talent pool for the sector.

The policy has set targets of more than 200 AVGC-XR startups, 100 companies and around two lakh high-value jobs, while aiming for a 20 per cent share of India's AVGC-XR market and exports.