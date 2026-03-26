Tamil Nadu: Last day to apply for voter list inclusion

CHENNAI: Today(March 26) is the last date for eligible citizens to apply for inclusion of their names in the voter list, with more than 3 lakh applications received so far, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The Election Commission has urged those whose names are missing from the electoral roll to make use of this final opportunity. Applications can be submitted using Form-6 either through the concerned Electoral Registration Officer or online via Voters' Service Portal https://voters.eci.gov.in/
Tamil Nadu is set to go to polls in a single phase on April 23. Officials said the state currently has around 5.67 crore registered voters.
The Commission has also advised voters to verify their names in the electoral roll in advance to avoid last-minute issues on polling day.
This special window was provided to ensure that all eligible citizens are able to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly elections.