Tamil Nadu: Landslips halt NMR services; tourists dejected

Boulders and uprooted trees obstructed the tracks, forcing a mountain train carrying around 200 tourists to return to Mettupalayam midway through its journey.

The train departed from Mettupalayam at 7.10 am as scheduled, carrying tourists looking forward to the scenic journey through the Nilgiris. However, it was forced to stop at Kallar railway station after landslips at two locations between Adderly and Hillgrove railway stations blocked the route, making it impossible to proceed towards Coonoor.

The train was subsequently brought back to Mettupalayam, and the railways refunded the passengers' tickets. Following the disruption, the Salem Railway Division announced the cancellation of both Mettupalayam–Ooty and Ooty–Mettupalayam mountain train services for the day.