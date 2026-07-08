Tamil Nadu lags in engineering employability despite high enrolment: Minister P Viswanathan

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan on Tuesday (July 7) said the State's higher education system must shift its focus from merely increasing enrolment to ensuring that graduates are employable, particularly in the engineering sector.
Speaking after inaugurating a seminar on "Future Engineering Curriculum and Employability", organised by the department here, the minister said that although Tamil Nadu has achieved a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of nearly 50% in higher education, improving the quality of education and aligning it with industry requirements remains a challenge.
"The objective should not be limited to providing education. We must ensure that graduates secure jobs relevant to their courses," he said.
Viswanathan noted that while the State continues to produce a large number of engineering graduates every year, many remain unemployed because their skills do not match the industry requirements.
Minister Viswanathan stressed that equal emphasis must be placed on enhancing employability through curriculum reforms, industry collaboration and skill development initiatives
Noting that Kancheepuram district has emerged as a major hub for higher educational institutions offering a wide range of professional courses, he said students enrol in these institutions with high expectations, but many are unable to find suitable employment.
The Minister urged educational institutions to pursue campus placements with the same commitment they demonstrate in achieving 100% student admissions.
Citing national employment data, Viswanathan said nearly half of engineering graduates remain unemployed. He stressed that as Tamil Nadu continues to improve enrolment in higher education, equal emphasis must be placed on enhancing employability through curriculum reforms, industry collaboration and skill development initiatives.
The seminar focused on revising engineering curricula to meet emerging industry demands and equipping graduates with the skills required in a rapidly evolving job market.