Tamil Nadu lags in engineering employability despite high enrolment: Minister P Viswanathan

Speaking after inaugurating a seminar on "Future Engineering Curriculum and Employability", organised by the department here, the minister said that although Tamil Nadu has achieved a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of nearly 50% in higher education, improving the quality of education and aligning it with industry requirements remains a challenge.

"The objective should not be limited to providing education. We must ensure that graduates secure jobs relevant to their courses," he said.

Viswanathan noted that while the State continues to produce a large number of engineering graduates every year, many remain unemployed because their skills do not match the industry requirements.