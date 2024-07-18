Tamil Nadu lags behind other states in gender equality and other areas, slams Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday urged the ruling DMK government to take constructive steps to develop the State and not engage in diversionary efforts as usual.

Pointing out the latest Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index 2023-24, released by NITI Aayog, the saffron party's state leader Annamalai said, "It has been revealed that TN is lagging behind other states in many sectors. Specifically, it ranks 10th on the Gender Equality Index, 9th on the Clean Water and Sanitation Index, 10th on the Sustainable Cities and Communities, 10th on the Responsible Consumption and Production, 9th on the Peace Justice and Strong Institutions, 15th on the Life on Land Index. TN has been lagging behind the other states in many indices such as being ranked 9th."

Going by the data, violence against women, children, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes has increased significantly in Tamil Nadu in the last three years, Annamalai

said in a social media post.

Criticising the ruling DMK government, Annamalai said, "Missing children also increased by about 11 per cent in TN. Also deaths due to road accidents and suicides in TN have increased significantly in the last three years."

"Apart from this, the decline in employment in the manufacturing sector and the rate of innovation has dropped by more than half from 37.91 per cent to 15.69 per cent. Low gross enrolment ratio (GER) and low proficiency in language skills and mathematics for Class VIII are a major concern, " he noted.

Further, the former IPS officer said the basic reason for the increase in crimes and road accidents is the uncontrolled sale of liquor, illicit liquor and the sale of drugs including ganja.