Tamil Nadu: Kumkis deployed to track tiger as shutdown protest continues for second day

The kumkis, Bomman and Udayan, from the Mudumalai elephant camp were transported by trucks to the Silver Cloud check-post on Friday evening. They were subsequently taken through Upper Gudalur and the Kokkāl area, where forest teams are conducting an intensive search for the tiger.

The Forest Department has stepped up surveillance with more than 130 camera traps installed at strategic locations to track the animal’s movements, while 13 cage traps have been placed as part of efforts to capture it. Three thermal drones are also being used to scan the forest and surrounding areas.