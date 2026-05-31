Tamil Nadu: Krishna water reaches Poondi reservoir at 75 cusecs

The Andhra Pradesh government supplies Krishna water to Tamil Nadu under the Telugu Ganga project agreement. As per the pact, Tamil Nadu is entitled to receive 12 TMC ft annually — 8 TMC ft between July and October and 4 TMC ft between January and April.

To secure water for Chennai's drinking water needs, Tamil Nadu WRD officials recently requested that their Andhra Pradesh counterparts release Krishna water for the current season.

Following the request, Andhra Pradesh released 1,900 cusecs from the Kandaleru reservoir through the Telugu Ganga canal. The water travelled about 152 km and was expected to reach Zero Point on May 25. However, it arrived on May 28 at a flow rate of 50 cusecs before continuing its journey to the Poondi reservoir.

WRD officials said the delay was caused by poor maintenance and siltation in stretches of the canal. The reduced flow velocity due to seepage and absorption along the canal also contributed to the delay.