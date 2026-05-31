Tamil Nadu: Krishna water reaches Poondi reservoir at 75 cusecs

CHENNAI: Krishna river water released from Andhra Pradesh's Kandaleru reservoir is currently reaching Poondi reservoir at 75 cubic feet per second (cusecs), Water Resources Department (WRD) officials said on Sunday.
The inflow comes as Chennai's drinking water reservoirs hold a combined storage of 7.154 TMC ft, or 54.11 per cent of their total capacity, amid continuing summer heat.
According to officials, Krishna water reached Poondi reservoir after travelling through the Telugu Ganga canal system from Kandaleru reservoir in Andhra Pradesh. The inflow, which entered Tamil Nadu through Zero Point at Uthukottai in Tiruvallur district, has increased from 50 cusecs to 75 cusecs.
The Andhra Pradesh government supplies Krishna water to Tamil Nadu under the Telugu Ganga project agreement. As per the pact, Tamil Nadu is entitled to receive 12 TMC ft annually — 8 TMC ft between July and October and 4 TMC ft between January and April.
To secure water for Chennai's drinking water needs, Tamil Nadu WRD officials recently requested that their Andhra Pradesh counterparts release Krishna water for the current season.
Following the request, Andhra Pradesh released 1,900 cusecs from the Kandaleru reservoir through the Telugu Ganga canal. The water travelled about 152 km and was expected to reach Zero Point on May 25. However, it arrived on May 28 at a flow rate of 50 cusecs before continuing its journey to the Poondi reservoir.
WRD officials said the delay was caused by poor maintenance and siltation in stretches of the canal. The reduced flow velocity due to seepage and absorption along the canal also contributed to the delay.